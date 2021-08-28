Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Short Interest Down 76.5% in August

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 205,700 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the July 29th total of 873,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK opened at $7.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $153.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.26. Spok has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $12.86.

Get Spok alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Spok by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Spok in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Spok in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Spok in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.