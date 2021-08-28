SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,913 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 361.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth $53,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPSC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.29.

SPSC opened at $134.39 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $134.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 108.38 and a beta of 0.90.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

