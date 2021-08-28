St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 259,100 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the July 29th total of 568,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 431.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STJPF remained flat at $$21.12 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,941. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STJPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered St. James’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

