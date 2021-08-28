Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFF opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

