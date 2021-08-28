State Street (NYSE:STT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $92.70

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.70 and last traded at $92.69, with a volume of 27030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STT shares. UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

