Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Receives “$54.00” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their $54.00 rating on shares of Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SJ. Scotiabank raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Stella-Jones from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares raised Stella-Jones from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Stella-Jones from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stella-Jones has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.39.

Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at C$42.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.08. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$41.89 and a 1 year high of C$54.09. The firm has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

