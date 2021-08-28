Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 71.9% from the July 29th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.85. 8,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,629. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.25.
Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Stora Enso Oyj
Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.
Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.