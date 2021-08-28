Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,460 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock traded up $2.31 on Friday, reaching $61.33. The company had a trading volume of 201,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.88. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AIMC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.64.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.