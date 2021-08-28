Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Searle & CO. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $321.66. 333,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.57 and a twelve month high of $322.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.25.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total value of $26,193.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $2,634,322.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,698.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,278 shares of company stock worth $7,095,174. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

