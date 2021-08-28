Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,812,997,000 after purchasing an additional 41,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $549,344,000 after purchasing an additional 39,160 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,726,000 after purchasing an additional 221,513 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.45. 995,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.72 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,860,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,287 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,504 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

