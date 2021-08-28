Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Sells 954 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 262,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT accounts for approximately 1.4% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRG. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the first quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 23.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 26.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 48.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

BRG remained flat at $$11.04 during trading on Friday. 150,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,420. The company has a quick ratio of 171.77, a current ratio of 171.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The company has a market cap of $291.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.51, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.40. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 62.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.28%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

