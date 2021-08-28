Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys 68 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 70.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 32.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.08.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $161.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.53. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.95 and a 1 year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

