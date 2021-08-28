Strategy Asset Managers LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000.

DFAC opened at $27.81 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $28.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.02.

