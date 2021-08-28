Strategy Asset Managers LLC Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,134,000 after buying an additional 21,261,171 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,950,000 after buying an additional 17,315,349 shares during the last quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 69,431.5% in the 1st quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,787,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,658,000 after buying an additional 8,774,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,413,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,100,000 after buying an additional 6,632,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $50.21 billion and a PE ratio of -22.16.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $81,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $1,959,760.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,069,627 shares of company stock worth $167,029,830. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

