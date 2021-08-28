Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases 451 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 759.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,468 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 43.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,184,000 after acquiring an additional 757,855 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $71,355,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 110.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,155,000 after acquiring an additional 335,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensioenfonds Rail & OV boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 35.2% during the first quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 1,271,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,643,000 after acquiring an additional 331,068 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATO opened at $97.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.00.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

