StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 110.3% from the July 29th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,914,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFOR remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,712,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,253,817. StrikeForce Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05.

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc provides software development and services worldwide. The company develops and licenses various identification protection software products to protect computer networks from unauthorized access, as well as to protect network owners and users from cyber security attacks and data breaches.

