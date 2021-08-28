StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 110.3% from the July 29th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,914,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SFOR remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,712,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,253,817. StrikeForce Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05.
StrikeForce Technologies Company Profile
Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?
Receive News & Ratings for StrikeForce Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StrikeForce Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.