Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1,421.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

Stryker stock opened at $273.42 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.04 and a fifty-two week high of $275.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.37. The firm has a market cap of $103.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

