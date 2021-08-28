Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 70,434 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 136.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 70,434 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.15% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $13,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,519,000 after buying an additional 156,566 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 774,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,991 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 601,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,419,000 after purchasing an additional 286,655 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 327,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 160,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of JNK opened at $109.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.49. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $110.10.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.