Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,867,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,727 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $9,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ambev during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ambev by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Ambev by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,477,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 340,804 shares during the period. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABEV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 target price on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.30. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Ambev had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

