Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 27,020 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 247,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,020 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 150,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 21,778 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 87,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 17.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPRT opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $32.30.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

