Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,526 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHYG opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.78. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $46.12.

