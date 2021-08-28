Supernova Partners Acquisition Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SPNV)

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,492 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,829% compared to the average volume of 181 call options.

SPNV stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Supernova Partners Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,702,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $993,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,951,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Supernova Partners Acquisition by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 449,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 204,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

