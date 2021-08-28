Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, an increase of 146.0% from the July 29th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SSREY traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.66. 60,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,765. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 0.82.

SSREY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Swiss Re currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

