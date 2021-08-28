Taglich Brothers Weighs in on Decisionpoint Systems, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DPSI)

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Decisionpoint Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Taglich Brothers has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Decisionpoint Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.
Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile
DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services.
