Taglich Brothers Weighs in on Decisionpoint Systems, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DPSI)

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Decisionpoint Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Taglich Brothers has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Decisionpoint Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

Shares of DPSI opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.82. Decisionpoint Systems has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services.

