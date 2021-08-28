Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,907 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 71,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 41,514 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 809,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 186,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $118.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $614.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.80. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $76.17 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

