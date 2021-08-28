Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Taiyo Yuden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of TYOYY traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.98. The company had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 167. Taiyo Yuden has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $233.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.53.

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components. Its products include ceramic capacitors, inductors, noise suppression components, multilayer ceramic devices, chip antennas, and wireless modules. The company was founded by Hikohachi Sato on March 23, 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

