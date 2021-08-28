Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives $44.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Targa Resources by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,865,000 after purchasing an additional 167,187 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $616,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

