TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 944.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 68,839 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR opened at $16.29 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $35.86. The company has a market cap of $622.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TCRR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

