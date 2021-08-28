TD Securities Increases Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$160.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CM. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$159.58.

Shares of CM opened at C$146.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$65.61 billion and a PE ratio of 12.34. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$96.42 and a twelve month high of C$152.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$144.83.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The business had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.8589192 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Michael Capatides sold 54,243 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.64, for a total value of C$7,737,221.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at C$1,939,761.36. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total value of C$352,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$709,188.90. Insiders have sold 120,470 shares of company stock valued at $17,349,227 in the last three months.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

