Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 758 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,328,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Spectrum Brands makes up about 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $112,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPB. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 344.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 25.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

Shares of SPB stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.79. 224,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,368. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.52 and a 1 year high of $97.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.56.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.