Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 91,662 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,631,039 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,662 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $86,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.02. The company had a trading volume of 14,795,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,271,477. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $248.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

