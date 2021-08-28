Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 83.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 476,173 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of Gilead Sciences worth $72,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 513,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,187,000 after acquiring an additional 39,093 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GILD stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,493,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,410,046. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The company has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.