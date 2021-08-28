Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,515 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $349,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Covey Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 314.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $7,641,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $51.27 on Friday, reaching $2,880.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,394. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,890.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,623.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

