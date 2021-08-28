Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.526 per share on Monday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Techtronic Industries’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51.
Shares of OTCMKTS TTNDY opened at $109.11 on Friday. Techtronic Industries has a 12-month low of $59.19 and a 12-month high of $112.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.55.
About Techtronic Industries
