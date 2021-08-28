Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.526 per share on Monday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Techtronic Industries’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51.

Shares of OTCMKTS TTNDY opened at $109.11 on Friday. Techtronic Industries has a 12-month low of $59.19 and a 12-month high of $112.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.55.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

