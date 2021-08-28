Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of TRC stock opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.67 and a beta of 0.56. Tejon Ranch has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $19.59.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.14. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tejon Ranch will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRC. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 50.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.