Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells $580,324.50 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TDOC opened at $142.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.20. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,621,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591,848 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,495 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,532,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.12.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.