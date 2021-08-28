Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 825.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of TLPFY traded up $3.40 on Friday, reaching $221.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.62. Teleperformance has a 12-month low of $145.76 and a 12-month high of $221.43.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, July 29th. AlphaValue raised shares of Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.