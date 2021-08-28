Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives $154.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMSNY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.55 target price on shares of Temenos and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMSNY traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.59. 2,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,070. Temenos has a 52 week low of $105.07 and a 52 week high of $170.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.21.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

