Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 141,300 shares, a growth of 314.4% from the July 29th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.82. 188,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,519. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0716 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 366.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 43.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

