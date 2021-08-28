Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 141,300 shares, a growth of 314.4% from the July 29th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.82. 188,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,519. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0716 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
