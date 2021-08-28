Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.920-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.340 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Shares of TDC stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $54.24. The stock had a trading volume of 714,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. Teradata has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $59.58.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

