Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Up 1,312.5% in August

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 1,312.5% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

TEZNY traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,961. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $25.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEZNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.