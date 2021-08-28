Terracoin Price Tops $0.0285 on Top Exchanges (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $653,043.63 and $168.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,053.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $633.79 or 0.01292024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.51 or 0.00329252 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.89 or 0.00219933 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003006 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000076 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

