Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,034 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.4% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $309,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 398.0% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,253 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Tesla by 21.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.1% in the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $10.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $711.92. The stock had a trading volume of 13,833,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,007,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $677.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.88 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.89.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,175 shares of company stock worth $38,151,862 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

