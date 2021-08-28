Tether Price Up 0.1% This Week (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 28th. During the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a market cap of $65.59 billion and $68.52 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00053428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.00136318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00150286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,944.70 or 1.00367430 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.33 or 0.01001386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.17 or 0.06666953 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 67,432,085,236 coins and its circulating supply is 65,509,475,281 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

