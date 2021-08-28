Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 2,229 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 297.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 16,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $804,956.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $41,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,133,101 shares of company stock valued at $543,529,613. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CG. Citigroup raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.45.

The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.37. 4,110,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,459. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.22. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

