Texas Yale Capital Corp. Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $15,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 30,931 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,625,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 348,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after acquiring an additional 159,542 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 170,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 86,245 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.73 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,849,198 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.