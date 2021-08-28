Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $3.15 Million Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 71,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAIN stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.01. The stock had a trading volume of 177,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,349. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

