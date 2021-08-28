Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.64. 115,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,172. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $21.75.

