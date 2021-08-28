Texas Yale Capital Corp. Increases Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

SCHA traded up $2.55 on Friday, hitting $104.10. The company had a trading volume of 366,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,716. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $106.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.67.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

