Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 3,128 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 19.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GSBD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,285. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $20.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 85.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

